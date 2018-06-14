Following the increasingly harsh immigration policies implemented by Donald Trump and his administration, starting today (June 14), Families Belong Together will be organizing nation-wide calls for action. According to the organization’s Facebook page, protestors are planning to march in opposition to “the cruel, inhumane and illegal separation of children from their parents/legal guardians along the U.S. border with Mexico, at other ports of entry into the U.S and in our communities.”

These events have been essentially created in response to the recent reports regarding the violent, victimizing tactics of ICE, a government-incepted group notorious for unapologetically separating and deporting immigrant families to places they carry no safe ties to.

“This practice we claim is inhumane, cruel and unusual punishment,” the org writes. “We march to oppose the inhumane policies of the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Patrol, and I.C.E., and call for REAL IMMIGRATION REFORM!”

Although Families Belong Together established the movement, over the last few days countless celebrities, including Common, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Kimmel have turned to their social media platforms to spread awareness and demonstrate alliance.

Check out some of their tweets below.

“I’m terrified at the moral apathy, the death of the heart which is happening in my country. These people have deluded themselves so long that they really don't think I'm human. And this means that they have become, in themselves, moral monsters” James Baldwin pic.twitter.com/0253GE89TF — COMMON (@common) June 14, 2018

1) Call your reps at (202) 224-3121- tell them to END the separation of families at the border (ask your Senators to pass the Keep Families Together Act and your House Rep to pass the HELP Separated Children Act). — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 14, 2018