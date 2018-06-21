Paramedics placed a white sheet over the body of a Chicago teen who had been shot in the head multiple times. However, onlookers say the victim began moving, proving he was still alive.

Erin Carey, 17, had just graduated from Evanston Township High School and his death surprised many who knew him. “It’s one thing to hear about a kid … involved in an incident, but Erin was the exact opposite. … He was a friendly, respectful, quiet good-looking kid. He just had a great smile,” Rev. Charlie Dates said.

According to reports, when paramedics arrived at the scene it was assumed Carey was dead. After placing the white sheet over his body they tended to other victims in the surrounding area. It’s reported witnesses notified officials Carey was moving under the sheet.

Cops on 911 audio can be heard informing EMS about the teen’s condition. “He is responsive,” the officer said. “He just moved … from side to side and his arms. So he is not dead.”

CNN affiliate WLS reports they arrived 15 minutes before anyone removed the sheet from Carey and began administering CPR. Footage showed Carey breathing under the sheet.

Anthony Riccio, Chicago’s Police First Deputy Superintendent, told reporters Carey suffered a “catastrophic injury.”

“He was shot in the head… I do understand that paramedics looked at him, believed him to be deceased, covered him with that sheet and moved on to another individual who was nearby who was also shot. They saw motion, movement underneath the sheet. Officers who were present notified paramedics.”

Carey was eventually taken to the hospital, but died Tuesday morning (June 19) at 1:19AM.

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said the paramedics response is under investigation.