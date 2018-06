As Chief Keef was entering his W Hotel in Times Square on Saturday morning (June 2), a series of gunshots rang off in the rapper’s direction. According to TMZ, Keef was not injured, but the hotel’s signage was hit by a bullet.

NYPD notes the search for two men in black hoodies is currently underway. Since the investigation is ongoing, it’s unclear to determine the motives. The incident happened after 6 a.m.

Details are still forthcoming.