Childish Gambino and Janelle Monae will reportedly join the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Odesza and more at the 20th annual Voodoo Festival at City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. Additional rap and hip-hop stars who are set to perform at the two-day event include 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, GoldLink, Tinashe and Lizzo.

The event is set to take place on Halloween weekend, from Oct. 26 to the 28. Keeping with he spooky-yet-fun theme of the weekend, there will be carnival rides and the mortuary haunted experience at the event.

The rap alter-ego of Donald Glover has had an amazing year thus far. His hit “This Is America” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and became his first number one song as Childish Gambino. Glover’s show Atlanta also returned for a second season to critical-acclaim.

Janelle Monae’s album Dirty Computer was released in late-April, and received rave reviews from critics. Several music videos accompanied the effort, and a 46-minute short film (which Monae called an ‘emotion picture’) was released to support the new music. Actress and rumored romantic interest Tessa Thompson as well as actor Jayson Aaron starred in the visual.

Festival gates open up at 12 p.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased here.