Barack and Michelle Obama recently signed a big Netflix deal. The former POTUS expressed excitement about their new venture, giving the public a slight nudge toward series subject matter. “We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world,” he said. There was generally some good feedback, but Chris Rock doesn’t see how this could be good for the Obamas or America.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian, also a multi-million dollar signee at Netflix, expressed disapproval of the Obamas’ contract. “I don’t want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score,” he said. “I want him above that at all times. Make your money, but I don’t want [him] to be involved with that.” The statements echo those of former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who said that the two should “dedicate themselves more to the public arena” last month.

Many believe that politics have become a circus of sorts over the past two years. To follow that up, there’s a lingering feeling that we’re constantly in the middle of a tug-of-war with entertainment on one end and fallacy or simulation on the other. The fact that the presidency is so heavily associated with reality television inspires fear with good reason. Most citizens are endlessly looking forward to a clear division between policy and entertainment and Rock is in support of that. But the 53-year-old entertainer did have advice for the former first couple: “I’d just send them over to Donald Glover. That’s what I’d do.”