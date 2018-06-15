To the surprise of no one, it didn’t appear that many people celebrated Donald Trump’s 72nd birthday yesterday (Jun. 14). However, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made sure to do some good while under the reign of his administration.

The couple announced via social media that they are donating $288,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union, after hearing that many immigrant families would be split apart due to “inhumane policies of the Trump administration.”

In honor of Trump’s 72nd birthday, each member of the family (John, Chrissy, Luna and new baby Miles) are donating $72,000 to the ACLU.

“These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent,” the couple wrote in a joint statement shared on their social media pages. “The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families.” They also urged people to donate to the organization- as much as they possibly can.

TIME reports, “The Trump administration has implemented strict border enforcement policies, where new estimates show 1,600 families — some seeking asylum from persecution — were separated between October 2016 and February 2018. The separations include children being taken from their parents.” Members of the Republican party reportedly distanced themselves from the policy.