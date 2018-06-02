Power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson are looking to invest their dividends into pro-baseball. According to Billboard, the pair launched an initiative to bring an MLB team to Portland, Oregon.

The Wilsons announced their proposal on social media, with both expressing excitement in the potential moment. “Let’s get ready to play ball!” Ciara tweeted with a photo of her son dressed in his baseball uniform. The “Promise” singer continued to expand upon the announcement, writing that this venture will be historic for African American women in the sports world’s front office.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to be one of only a few African American women to have ownership in a MLB franchise,” she wrote. “…My dream is to empower more females in ownership of major sports franchises and open more doors for Sienna and all girls everywhere.”

Wilson, who plays in the New York Yankees’ minor league, said the Portland Diamond Project will support his claim that the location “is the next great Major League Baseball city,” CBS Sports reports. This news also follows Wilson’s plan to get Seattle (where he played in the NFL) an NBA team again.