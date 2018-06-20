The apathy continues. Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is refusing to apologize for dismissing the latest disturbing story to come out of Trump’s aggressive “zero-tolerance” border tactic.

The exchange happened during a Fox News panel set to discuss Trump’s immigration policy, which has recently sparked large conversation for it’s cruel and inhumane practice. Lewandowski started the segment by stating “as soon as you cross that border illegally, you have committed an act which is a disservice to all of the people who have stood in line and waited to get into this country legally.”

When Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas chimed in to shed light the news of a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who was taken from her mother and put in a cage, Lewandowski boldly cut him off with an unsympathetic and distasteful “womp womp,” setting Petkanas off.

“Did you just say ‘womp womp’ to a 10-year-old with down syndrome being taken from her mother? How dare you,” Petkanas said. “You can pick anything you want out” Lewandowski started, “but the bottom line is very clear: When you cross the border illegally, you have given up the rights of this country….When you cross the border illegally you commit a crime, you are taken from your family because that’s how this country works.”

Lewandowski caught heat for his comments and took to Twitter to claim his “womp womp” comments were directed towards the alleged politicization of children. “Lots of Fake News today. I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system,” he tweeted. “It’s offensive that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama.”

He also attempted to give more context to the story regarding the child by saying the mother was reportedly apart of a smuggling operation and not the zero-tolerance practices.

Lots of Fake News today. I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system. It’s offenseive that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) June 20, 2018

Lewandowski was invited back to the platform Wednesday to address his comments to which he stressed how migrants seeking asylum are committing a crime by coming to America.

“It doesn’t matter to me if you come with one child or ten children, nobody wants to see their parents separated from their children,” he said. “But the parents understand that by coming to this country illegally, they are committing a crime and there are consequences, just as there would be in any other country in the world. So let’s not make this about politicizing children. Let’s make it about the rules and the laws, and Congress has the ability to change that.”

Watch the video below.