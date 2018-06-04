Dave East celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday, June 3, with a star-studded bash at the 40/40 Club. A number of celebs including Pusha T, James Harden, Nipsey Hussle, Fabolous, and more came out to honor the Def Jam artist and party into the next morning.

The fiesta reportedly went down in JAY-Z’s room at New York’s most happening spot. To set the mood, guests sipped on East’s favorite beverage and very own limited edition bottles of Belaire Gold.

The party really kicked into high gear when East was surprised with a 4-tier birthday cake designed by 3 Black Cats Cafe/Cakery and another bottle of Belaire Gold. And to send guests off, he gifted everyone with Belair-infused jello shots from Koffi’s Jello Bar. Other guests included the NBA’s Iman Shumpert, Kyrie Irving, as well as Power’s Omari Hardwick, Zoey Dollaz, Casanova, and Styles P.

In others news, the recent party follows Dave East announcing that he was the newest global brand ambassadors for Luc Belair alongside DJ Khaled and Rick Ross. The rapper is also reportedly working on a new album with Def Jam, set to drop in the near future. In the meantime, East has been keeping busy with a string of singles with Snoop Dogg, Styles P, and more.

Check out photos from Dave East’s 30th birthday party in the gallery above.