Dave East Keeps It ‘Hood In New Video For “Feeling A Way” Feat. D Jones

East Harlem’s own, Dave East, revisits his Karma mixtape, released Nov. 2017, to unleash the brand new music visuals for the reflective banger, “Feeling a Way” featuring D Jones.

With MaxComfortFilms behind the lens, Dave East, who recently celebrated his 30th G-Day, chills on the front porch with his goon squad. Rocking a green Philadelphia Eagles jersey, the Crip/MC recalls his humble days of catching the No. 4, 5 and 6 trains.

“Middle fingers to the fuck niggas that be feeling a way/Cameras all in the projects, feds building a case/I got so tired of the train, now I kick it in a Wraith/I’m never tucking my chain, I put this shit in yo’ face/Middle fingers to the fuck niggas that be feeling a way/Cameras all in the projects, feds building a case/I got so tired of the train, now I kick it in a Wraith/I’m never tucking my chain, I put this shit in yo’ face,” raps Dave East on the hook.

Earlier this year, Dave East released his the second installment of Paranoia, which features the likes of Marsha Ambrosious, Tory Lanez, T.I. Lloyd Bangs, and more. He’s also been releasing solid records with fellow Uptown native Vado.

Watch the video above.