‘Dear White People’ Renewed For Third Season

Dear White People has secured another season. Justin Simien’s hit series had reportedly been renewed for its third season on Netflix, Variety reports.

The series, which depicts life on a fictional college campus, has reportedly ordered 10 more episodes for the next season. The news was revealed in a video announcement by the show’s narrator, Giancarlo Esposito. “Now that I have your attention,” he said, “I come with a message of truth. To clarify the false information that’s being disseminated around the world today: Dear White People will be returning to Netflix for Season 3. We’ll meet you there.”

Dear White People the series was created by Justin Simien in 2014 and was based on the feature film of the same name. The series stars Logan Browning, DeRon Horton, Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson and John Patrick Amedori.

Check out the new season announcement in the video above.