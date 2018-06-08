Just when you were beginning to wonder where Dej Loaf was, she’s returned with a purpose. In tandem with the release of her new single “Liberated,” the singer has offered to cover marriage license costs at New York City Hall. Her proposal came on Wednesday (June 6), immediately after the cover art for her new song debuted.

In line with Pride month, the artist takes to singing about acceptance, despite sexuality or skin color. The song is upbeat and has a funkier sound than usual for the Detroit native. She sings, “If you feel free, then you should lift your hands. Real love. Less friends.” At the end of what sounds like the hook of the song, soul singer Leon Bridges, who is featured on the song chants, “People get liberated!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjnWW-KDAPM/?taken-by=dejloaf

The announcement was met with positive feedback. Dej, who was rumored to have been a lesbian at the beginning of her rap career was very aware of what was being said. But she denied it in a tweet, writing that women “just love me,” according to VladTV. The rapper said that she just preferred to be comfortable, knowing that her clothing set off the rumors.