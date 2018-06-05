Designer Kate Spade, who was beloved for her creative handbags and sleek ready to wear pieces, has died.

According to The New York Times, Spade was found dead by her housekeeper on Tuesday (June 5). It reportedly appeared to be a suicide by hanging. Police state the 55-year-old was unresponsive at her Park Ave. apartment in New York. She left a note, but it isn’t known what it said. Spade was pronounced dead at 10:26 a.m.

Officers added Spade was found hanging from a red scarf tied to a doorknob. Her husband Andy Spade, the brother of comedian David Spade was at the scene, but it isn’t know where her daughter Frances Beatrix Spade is.

Spade was born Katherine Brosnahan in Kansas City in 1962. She attended Arizona State University where she met Andy Spade and obtained her degree in Journalism. After working for Mademoiselle in 1991, she decided to venture off into the fashion market to create her own line. Kate Spade was then born and became a go-to handbag in the 90’s, as it’s bright colors and classic look made it a staple. In the aughts, Spade expanded the brand to include clothing, jewelry, shoes, stationery, eyewear, baby items, fragrances, tabletop, bedding and gifts.

After selling her shares in 2006, she created the luxury brand Frances Valentine with her partners in 2016. Just last year, Kate Spade was bought by Coach for a whopping $2.4 billion. The acquisition was made in order to swipe Spade’s growing young audience. The brand recently released their 2018 resort collection.

Those in support of the designer shared their condolences, as well as depression awareness on social media.

@DavidSpade – all my love to u dave - — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

“I believed that I could, so I did”. She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

Devastated to hear the news about Kate Spade. Such a talented woman. My thoughts are with her loved ones. — Niomi Smart (@niomismart) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was an entrepreneurial and artistic force, and all of us know that already. But what we don't tend to is what's going on behind the scenes. There's no shame in reaching out if you need it. You're not alone, no matter how alone you may feel. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) June 5, 2018

sending my love and thoughts to everyone affected by kate spade's passing. mental health conditions affect all types of people, just because someone is successful doesn't mean they can't have a mental health condition. — Gabby Frost (@gabby_frost) June 5, 2018