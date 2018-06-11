On Friday (June 8) New Heights Academy Charter School hosted a pep rally to celebrate the ‘new heights’ their senior students will reach after graduation. The event was hosted by HOT 97’s Drewski with music by DJ Spazo. Previous performers included New York natives Remy Ma, Phresher, but this year, Desiigner’s surprise set took the cake.

During his performance, Desiigner congratulated the kids on their accomplishments, saying “I never got the chance to finish high school…the fact that y’all in here doing your thing, that’s everything to me, you heard.”

On a more celebratory note, the Brooklyn born rapper also pulled a few lucky kids on stage to turn up to “Panda” with him.

CREDIT: Cassidy Maldonado

For the fourth year in a row, New Heights Academy Charter School has achieved a 100% graduating rate as well as 100% college acceptances for the graduating seniors—above average statistics for both New York City public and charter schools.

“New Heights is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its students,” said Executive Director Christina Brown in a press release.

“They have overcome tremendous obstacles to carve out a path to success. This is a true testament to the commitment of our incredible staff and committed students, who work hand in hand to best prepare for college. This year, our students have been accepted to schools such as Cornell University, New York University and Boston University. To say that we are proud of them is an understatement.”

Turns out the pep rally also hyped up the rap star and inspired him to invest in the youth. In a video posted on his IG, Desiigner gave out money to kids surrounding his car after the performance. In an extended version of the video, he can be heard saying “Be safe… All y’all Superstars, remember that.”

❤️ ii Love The Kiids 😂😌🙏🏾 A post shared by Desiigner (@lifeofdesiigner) on Jun 8, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

The rapper recently released his new project, L.O.D. in May. Stand out tracks include “Tonka” and “LA to NY.” He also dropped visuals to the single, “Priice Tag.”