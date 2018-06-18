Desus & Mero are taking their talents to a new network. After two years on Viceland, Daniel Baker (aka Desus Nice) and Joel Martinez (aka The Kid Mero), the duo who make up the hit daily talk show, have reportedly inked a new deal to bring Desus & Mero to Showtime.

The duo confirmed the news on Twitter on June 18, after various rumors began swirling earlier this month. “Official announcement my pals,” The Kid Mero tweeted. “First off, thank to Viceland for giving us the latitude and creative freedom to have OD fun while creating a special show that is and will be one of a kind. Extra hype for the new doors opening at Showtime, juhuurdd.”

Desus also chimed in: “Like Spike jonez said “everything is finite” but shouts to @viceland for giving us the opportunity to make the number 1 show in late night for the last 2 years. Looking forward to doing big things at @showtime!”

Desus & Mero debuted in Oct. 2016 on Viceland. The nightly show included unconventional yet comedic takes on current events, as well as interviews with actors, musicians, and political leaders.

Prior to scoring their show with Vice, the duo gained notoriety on their own podcast and web series, entitled The Bodega Boys and Desus vs. Mero respectively. They also appeared on MTV’s Guy Code.

While details of their series on Showtime have not been revealed, it is expected to follow a similar format as their previous show. Desus & Mero will air its last episode on Viceland on June 28. They will appear on Showtime sometime in 2019.

