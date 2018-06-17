Did JAY-Z Address Kanye West Again On ‘Everything Is Love’?

JAY-Z and Beyonce just surprised fans with their new joint album, Everything Is Love on June 16. While the album seems to be an exploration of black love and creativity, Hov may have reserved some time to discuss his past feud and broken relationship with Kanye West. Many fans believe two of the singles off of the latest project address the subject.

The first bars possibly targeted towards Kanye come on the sixth track, entitled “Friends.” Some people believe Jay is subtly explaining why he was a no-show to Kanye’s 2014 wedding with Kim Kardashian. “I ain’t going to nobody for nothing when me and my wife beefing / I don’t care if the house on fire, I’m dying, nigga, I ain’t leaving / Ty Ty take care of my kids, after he done grieving / If ya’ll don’t understand that, we ain’t meant to be friends,” he raps, alluding to problems within his own marriage.

Many think JAY-Z also addressed Kanye in the song “Boss,” particularly criticizing Ye’s business sense. “Hundred million crib, three million watch, all facts / No cap, false nigga you not a boss, you got a boss / Niggas getting jerk, that shit hurts, I take it personally / Niggas rather work for the man than to work with me /Just so they can pretend they on my level, that shit is irkin’ to me / Pride always goeth before the fall, almost certainly,” he raps.

While the subjects of these singles have not been confirmed, it would not be too surprising if Jay was speaking to Kanye. The rapper has previously talked about his relationship on a number of different outlets, including The Rap Radar Podcast. He also spoke on the situation in his solo album, 4:44. Additionally, Kanye recently spoke on JAY-Z during his interview with Charlamagne Tha God in Apr. 2018, so this could be a response to that.

Everything Is Love is is currently streaming on Tidal.