In the verdict of who took a major L in the beef between Drake and Pusha T, Sean “Diddy” Combs came to the decision of ruling Drake out as the loser. During a recent phone call to “The Breakfast Club,” the music mogul shared his thoughts on their recent scuffle.

“It’s a part of hip-hop, man,” Diddy said about the beef. “If you’re trying to be the best MC, there’s gonna be battles. At this juncture in time, it’s kinda safe. When we were having battles it was getting unsafe. I think that this is the most skillful artist that Drake has come up against and, you know, Drake likes the smoke.”

On the other hand, the Bad Boy head honcho also understands why Drake didn’t respond, being that he has an extensive experience in rap battles stemming from Tupac and Biggie’s tension in the mid-90s.

Reportedly, Drake was advised by J. Prince to not respond to Pusha’s “The Story Of Adidon.”

“I feel that Pusha-T was disrespectful, and he had crossed the line where music is concerned because he went to mama, he went to daddy. He went to a man that is dying, that’s sick,” he said during an interview at “The Breakfast Club” earlier this week.

Prince added that to reach that type of level “is a pig pen mentality.” He also claimed Drake had a diss that would negatively alter Pusha T and Kanye West’s lives. “This could have been a career-ending situation where he’s concerned and it also could have damaged, I think, a whole lot of livelihoods.”

Who do you really think took the L?