Diddy no longer wants to own an NFL team. The mogul’s aspiration for sports ownership has likely become larger. In light of the NFL’s new “anthem policy” to fine players that are “disrespectful,” Diddy is taking a step back. In an interview with BigBoyTV, he addressed the moral incorrectness of owning a team in a league that’s directing oppression at its black men.

“I really wanted to go in there and be a part of the NFL, and try and be a positive change. This last move … I don’t even want to own an NFL team no more,” Diddy said per Complex. “I don’t want to be associated with oppressing black men… I don’t want to be associated with telling grown a** men what they can and can’t do.” The change is a big one when compared to Diddy’s will to own a team late last year.

At the beginning of December 2017, 81-year-old Jerry Richardson owned the Carolina Panthers. But toward the end, he announced that the team would be up for sale, following allegations of misconduct. Rapper and producer Diddy was the first to announce that he’d be willing to buy the team, vowing to be the “best owner” and his first order of business was to address league injustices. At the time, Stephen Curry and Colin Kaepernick seconded Diddy’s motion.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

Diddy is more than capable of partaking in a monetary venture as large as a sports team, but the fine and upturned noses change everything. Perhaps he’ll walk away with another smart investment, one that impacts the black community as much as it does himself.