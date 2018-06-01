DJ Khaled Joins Beyonce & JAY-Z For On The Run II Tour
DJ Khaled is hitting the road with JAY-Z and Beyonce once again. The mega-producer recently announced on social media on Thursday (May 31) that he will serve as on of the openers for the power couple’s On The Run II Tour.
“Hitting the road with @S_C_ and @Beyonce in North America for the #OTR2 tour!! #BLESSUP #FANLUV,” Khaled tweeted. Singing duo Chloe x Halle, who are listed on Beyonce’s Parkwood label, will also be openers on the road.
Beyonce, JAY-Z, and DJ Khaled have previously collaborated on a number of its, including the most recent, “Top Off,” featuring Future, and 2017’s Shining.
Khaled recently wrapped up his run on Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour along with Kehlani. He also appeared o Fox’s singing competition show, The Four with Diddy. The second season will reportedly air on June 7.
Jay and Bey’s On The Run II Tour reportedly kicks off on June 28, in Cleveland, Ohio, and will conclude on Oct. 2, in Vancouver, B.C. Check out the tour dates below.
Jay-Z and Beyonce’s North American On the Run II Tour Dates
July 25—Cleveland, Ohio—FirstEnergy Stadium July 28—Washington, D.C.—FedEx Field
July 30—Philadelphia, Pa.—Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2—E. Rutherford, N.J.—MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5—Boston, Mass.—Gillette Stadium
Aug. 8—Minneapolis, Minn.—US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10—Chicago, Ill.—Soldier Field On sale March 19
Aug. 13—Detroit, Mich.—Ford Field On sale March 19
Aug. 18—Buffalo, N.Y.—New Era Field
Aug. 23 Nashville, Tenn.—Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25—Atlanta, Ga.—Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29—Orlando, Fla.—Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31—Miami, Fla.—Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11—Arlington, Texas—AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13—New Orleans, La.—Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15—Houston, Texas—NRG Stadium
Sept. 19—Phoenix, Ariz.—University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22—Los Angeles, Calif.—Rose Bowl
Sept. 27—San Diego, Calif.—SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29—Santa Clara, Calif.—Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2—Vancouver, B.C.—BC Place