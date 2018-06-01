DJ Khaled is hitting the road with JAY-Z and Beyonce once again. The mega-producer recently announced on social media on Thursday (May 31) that he will serve as on of the openers for the power couple’s On The Run II Tour.

“Hitting the road with @S_C_ and @Beyonce in North America for the #OTR2 tour!! #BLESSUP #FANLUV,” Khaled tweeted. Singing duo Chloe x Halle, who are listed on Beyonce’s Parkwood label, will also be openers on the road.

Beyonce, JAY-Z, and DJ Khaled have previously collaborated on a number of its, including the most recent, “Top Off,” featuring Future, and 2017’s Shining.

Khaled recently wrapped up his run on Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour along with Kehlani. He also appeared o Fox’s singing competition show, The Four with Diddy. The second season will reportedly air on June 7.

Jay and Bey’s On The Run II Tour reportedly kicks off on June 28, in Cleveland, Ohio, and will conclude on Oct. 2, in Vancouver, B.C. Check out the tour dates below.

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s North American On the Run II Tour Dates

July 25—Cleveland, Ohio—FirstEnergy Stadium July 28—Washington, D.C.—FedEx Field

July 30—Philadelphia, Pa.—Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2—E. Rutherford, N.J.—MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5—Boston, Mass.—Gillette Stadium

Aug. 8—Minneapolis, Minn.—US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10—Chicago, Ill.—Soldier Field On sale March 19

Aug. 13—Detroit, Mich.—Ford Field On sale March 19

Aug. 18—Buffalo, N.Y.—New Era Field

Aug. 23 Nashville, Tenn.—Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25—Atlanta, Ga.—Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29—Orlando, Fla.—Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31—Miami, Fla.—Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11—Arlington, Texas—AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13—New Orleans, La.—Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15—Houston, Texas—NRG Stadium

Sept. 19—Phoenix, Ariz.—University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22—Los Angeles, Calif.—Rose Bowl

Sept. 27—San Diego, Calif.—SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29—Santa Clara, Calif.—Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 2—Vancouver, B.C.—BC Place