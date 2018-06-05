Donald Glover may have a new movie role lined up. According to a new report, the multi-talented actor is being eyed to play the beloved children’s character and candyman, Willy Wonka in an upcoming remake for Warner Bros. Studios.

Glover is reportedly one of three actors on the shortlist to possibly play the character, Collider reports. He stands alongside Ryan Gosling and Justice League’s Ezra Miller. Paul King has already been tapped to direct the upcoming film.

As you may already know, Willy Wonka is based off of author Roald Dahl’s 1964 book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which depicts a poor boy as he joins a group of young contest winners on an adventure through a crazy yet dazzling chocolate factory led by its bizarre owner. The first film adaptation, entitled Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, arrived in 1971, starring deceased actor Gene Wilder. Johnny Depp later revived the character in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

By contrast, the new movie will serve as a prequel, following Wonka’s beginnings as an innovator of sweets. Simon Rich will reportedly write the script.

If Glover is tapped for the new film, it will be yet another role to add to his impressive roster. The actor recently starred as Lando Calrissian in the sci-fi hit, Solo: A Star Wars Story. He is also gearing up to play Simba in the live-action remake of The Lion King. On the small screen, Glover also wrapped up the second season of FX’s Atlanta, which he co-writes and stars in.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the Willy Wonka film.