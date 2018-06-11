FX’s hit dramedy Atlanta has officially been renewed for a third season, and apparently upcoming episodes are going to come with more “realness.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Donald Glover explained what’s in store for season three and how it aligns with Kanye West’s third studio album, Graduation.

During the discussion, Glover revealed that he likes to set up each season in the same way Kanye West sets up his albums in terms of content and musical evolution. “I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records,” he said. He also explained how his third season will closely follow the format of Kanye’s 2007 record. “I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

Atlanta being loosely tied to Kanye West albums should come as no surprise however. Executive producer and writer, Stephen Glover previously stated that the series’ second installment, entitled “Robbin’ Season,” was also linked to Kanye’s sophomore project, Late Registration.

While “Robbin Season” seemed to venture into darker territory, it will be interesting to see what storyline Atlanta season three will experiment with. But if it is following Kanye’s Graduation, fans may be looking at lighter and more fun plots, but still rich character development.

Atlanta season three has not been given an official premiere date as of yet.