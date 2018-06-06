Kim Kardashian-West made headlines when it was revealed she was headed to Washington to speak with Donald Trump and Jared Kushner to pardon 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson. Wednesday afternoon (June 6) CNN reported the Trump administration has started the paperwork to grant clemency to 30 inmates, one of which is Johnson.

It’s unclear if the president will commute Johnson’s sentence or pardon her. In 1996, Johnson was sentenced to life in prison on charges of cocaine possession and money laundering.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Traditionally, presidents wait until the end of their term before they pardon anyone. Before Barack Obama left the White House, he pardoned 231 people. Johnson’s case came across his desk however, she was passed over.

In the 17 months since Trump has been president, he’s pardoned five people including author Dinesh D’Souza. Others who received Trump’s pardon have benefited his political supporters. Along with D’Souza, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Lewis “Scooter” Libby who was Dick Chenney’s former Chief of Staff, Kristian Saucier former Navy Sailor and the first African-American heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson.

I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Trump’s pardons reportedly have come out of left field for even members of his own staff. D’ Souza said he and Trump weren’t familiar with one another before his pardoning.

I have never met President Trump in my life,” D’Souza said. “I have spoken to him once before on the telephone, but I have never met him. The time I talked to him about my pardon was only the second time I’ve spoken to him, ever.”

At the time of this post, it’s unclear of when Johnson will get out of jail.