As it turns out, Kim Kardashian’s prison reform meeting with President Donald Trump wasn’t so “great” after all.

Insiders privy to the polarizing celebrity meeting shared with Bloomberg News Trump was only interested in meeting with Kardashian to boost his popularity with black voters. Last week, Kardashian and Trump met at the White House to discuss prison reform and a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a drug offense.

Kardashian’s know-how about prison reform did little to affect Trump. Sources claim he only took the meeting after seeing a reported boost in black support following Kanye West’s praise for him in April. A Reuters weekly poll revealed black male support of Trump increased from 11 percent to 22 percent the week of Apr. 22. to the 29th. Bloomberg notes the poll carried little weight to indicate an actual change in black voter opinion on Trump.

If you remember, West lead a media frenzy in April after sharing with Hot 97 his love for Trump. He later rocked a MAGA hat on Twitter and geeked over getting Trump to sign it.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

The day after Kardashian’s visit, Trump went on to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, after he was found guilty of making illegal campaign contributions in 2012. The businessman is thinking about issuing a pardon to Martha Stewart as well as former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. The trend shows there might be some truth to a lack of interest in pardons to those who aren’t high-profiled.

White House secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a vague answer Monday (Jun. 4), when asked about Trump’s consideration in issuing a pardon for Johnson. “The President is considering a number of pardons and commutations,” she said. “When we have an announcement on that, we’ll certainly let you know.”

Meanwhile, Johnson issued a letter to Kardashian for her support. “I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf,” Johnson wrote. “There are no words strong enough to express my deep and heartfelt gratitude. Ms. Kardashian, you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope that this Life jacket I’m serving may one day be taken off.”

