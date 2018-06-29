Drake has officially admitted he is father on “Emotionless,” the fourth track off his new album, Scorpion, which debuted on Friday (June 29.

Drake’s new track is the first time the rapper has ever spoken about his rumored son. The rumors first began swirling after Pusha T dropped his diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” in which he stated that Drizzy was hiding a child.

Well, it turns out Drake wasn’t exactly concealing his daddy duties for the reason we may think. On “Emotionless,” the rapper clears up his reason for keeping quiet. “I wasn’t my hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” he raps.

He continues: “I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That sh** is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

Scorpion is his latest double-disc album and features guest appearances from JAY-Z, Ty Dolla $ign, Michael Jackson, and Static Major. It is available on all streaming services now.

Listen to “Emotionless” below.

