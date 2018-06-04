The hip-hop industry has spoken, and Drake has reportedly lost the war in his feud against Pusha T after he failed to respond to the rapper’s diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” While many have been writing their eulogy for Drizzy’s career, Ice Cube is joining the conversation to add another perspective. In a new interview with the “Sana G Morning Show,” the Compton veteran, suggested Drake’s star career on top is reaching an end, but not for the reason you may think.

According to Ice Cube, Drake’s entire music career isn’t over; he’s just not going to be at the top of the charts anymore. He attributes this prediction to the “three-year run” theory. “He had a good run. You’ve only got a three year run in the rap game baby,” Cube said. “You’ve only got three years at the tip-top of the rap game before you have to find your place in this thing. That’s just the pattern. Everybody, Wayne when he was hot, three years on top and you were looking for somebody else.”

Although Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” may have taken away from his fire, Ice Cube isn’t too sure that it is what is ending Drake’s wave. “I don’t know if that did it,” he said the OVO artist’s beef with Pusha T. “I think it’s just, you know, your reign becomes over. I think the audience has determined that more.”

The “three year-run” is just an urban myth in the music world though, and doesn’t accurately describe Drake’s career. Arguably, Drake’s run dates back to 2008 after he released “Best I Ever Had.” He continued his winning streak, dropping hit after hit and breaking records along the way. He currently holds the record for most top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and is expected to break a number of streaming records with the release of his upcoming album, Scorpion. So, if our math adds up correctly, Drake transformed 3 years into 10.

Nevertheless, the industry might begin to see a shift with the Pusha T beef still brewing. Keep your eyes peeled. Check out Ice Cube’s comments in the video above.