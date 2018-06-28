Drake’s highly-anticipated studio album Scorpion is finally here. Drizzy reportedly dropped the project on June 29, featuring appearances from JAY-Z, Michael Jackson, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

As previously noted, the album is a double-disc project, featuring 25 songs. The news of the double disc was previously hinted at in a series of billboards that appeared in Toronto a week before the album dropped. JAY-Z will be the only guest feature on the “A Side” of the album, while the “B Side” features Michael Jackson, Ty Dolla $ign, and Static Major. As you may already know, both MJ and Static Major are deceased, so the album will likely feature samples or unreleased music.

The album also features the pre-released singles “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” and “I’m Upset.” In description section of the album on Apple Music, Drake appears to list all of the complaints critics have with him, including “Drake doesn’t even write his own songs” and “Drake thinks he’s Jamaican.”

Scorpion is Drake’s fifth studio album. It is a follow up to More Life, which was released in 2017. While fans will have to listen to the album in its entirety, many expect to hear a subtle reference to the rapper’s previous beef with Pusha T. J. Prince may have told Drake to let the feud go, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t reserved a bar or two about why he ultimately didn’t respond to Pusha T’s murderous diss record “The Story of Adidon.” Furthermore, fans hope that Drake at least addresses the rumors of a secret child named Adonis, which Pusha T revealed on the same diss track.

Stream the album below.

