Although Pusha T called for the official end of his “Surgical Summer” and his feud with Drake, it appears that Maury Povich has an interest in settling things his way.

In the diss track “The Story Of Adidon,” the G.O.O.D Music MC revealed that Drake potentially fathered a child named Adonis, whose mother is a former adult film star named Sophie Brussaux. Push called the “Nice For What’ musician a “deadbeat dad.”

Povich, the television personality famous for his show that features lie detector and paternity tests, told TMZ that while he hasn’t been following the beef, he’s interested in having Drake come on his show to take a paternity test.

“I’m praying it happens, that would be great! Drake c’mon!” he laughs. “New season starts next month, we’re ready!” He also gave a taste of his famous line, “You ARE the father,” provided the child is truly Drake’s.

Povich also discussed if there is a probability that a celebrity version of Maury could occur. He said he’s interested in speaking with Cardi B and Offset about a paternity test, however, they “never answer [his] calls.”

While Drake has not responded to the remarks made in the song, he did divulge on the photos used for “The Story Of Adidon”‘s cover art, in which he sported blackface.