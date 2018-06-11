Early Monday morning (June 11), Drake took to Twitter to announce 11 new dates for his upcoming North America tour with Migos. Though the tweet was simply for promotion, this is the first time fans have seen Drizzy engage with social media since he posted his blackface explanation on Instagram on May 30, almost two weeks ago.

New stops have been added for a few major cities including Detroit, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. This is the second time Drake has tacked on dates to the previously announced tour, clearly demonstrating that the “God’s Plan” rapper has no plans of slowing down. Pusha T may be the self-proclaimed winner of the rap battle that took place last month, but Drake and Migos fans are teaming up to make sure that he continues to dominate the rap domain.

For those who plan to catch the show, the trek that’ll span 57 cities will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to showcase Drake’s highly anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion, as well as Migos’ Culture II.

View the updated tour dates below and purchase tickets here:

July 29 – Denver, Colorado – Pepsi Centre

Aug. 15 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Ceasars Arena

Aug. 28 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 1 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

Sept. 5 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

Sept. 9 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

Sept 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 2 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, California – The Forum

Oct. 29 – San Fransisco, California – Oracle Arena

Nov. 7 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place