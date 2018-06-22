Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Album May Be A Double Disc

Fans are just one week away from the release of Drake’s studio album, Scorpion. Leading up to the due date, a series of billboards appeared in Toronto that has many thinking the album could be a double disc project.

One of the Canadian billboards displays a background with the words “A side” and “B side.” Another poster has the same colors with the question: “Is There More?” Other billboards display photos of a scorpion with the album title and release date.

Drake has yet to reveal the full tracklist, but it has been confirmed that the pre-released singles, “Nice for What,” “I’m Upset,” God’s Plan,” and “Diplomatic Immunity” will be on the album.

The rapper recently amped up anticipation for the album after releasing the video for “I’m Upset,” which features a “high school reunion” with the original cast of Degrassi, the teen soap opera Drake starred in during the early 2000s.

Scorpion is set to drop on June 29. Check out the mysterious billboards in the photos here, and check back for more updates about the album.