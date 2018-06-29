As he’s known to do, Drake has turned his perceived losses into a hilarious win. The editor notes of the Toronto artist’s fifth studio album Scorpion poke fun at the many things critics of the “Nice For What” musician have said through the years.

“I hate when Drake raps,” the note begins. “Drake sings too much, Drake is a pop artist, Drake doesn’t even write his own songs…”

The latter complaint was what seemingly began the diss track battle between Drake and Pusha T in late-April. In his DAYTONA track “Infrared,” Pusha T slams Drizzy for the belief that he doesn’t write his own songs. He spits, “Your hooks did it/ The lyrics pennin’ equals to Trump’s winnin’/ The bigger question is how the Russians did it/ It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.”

Elsewhere in Drake’s editor notes, it reads “Drake took an L, Drake didn’t start from the bottom, Drake is finished.”

“I like Drake’s older stuff, Drake makes music for girls, Drake thinks he’s Jamaican,” it continues. “Drake is an actor, Drake changed, anybody else > Drake…yeah yeah, we know.”

Drake’s Scorpion album is a double-disc featuring 25 songs. He addresses that he indeed fathered a child on the song “Emotionless.”