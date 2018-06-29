Drake made sure to enlist the brightest in the game as well as a few legends for his new studio album, Scorpion.

Released Friday (June 29), the double-disc release pulls from Drizzy’s multiple musical personalities as he jumps from lyrical on Vol. 1 to melodic on Vol. 2. Along for the ride are his trusted allies like Noah “40” Shebib, James Fauntleroy, Allen Ritter and Nineteen85. To accommodate the R&B Drake lovers, the artist took things back with samples from Aaliyah, Maxwell, Boyz II Men and even a piece of radio staple, The Quiet Storm.

When to comes to songwriters, PARTYNEXTDOOR drops his pen on tracks like “Elevate” and “Ratchet Birthday Party.”

With so much to dive into, VIBE’s definitive list of every sample, songwriter, and producers on the album below.

Vol. 1

“Survival”

Producer(s): No I.D., Noah “40” Shebib

Songwriters:: Drake, Dion Wilson, Noah “40” Shebib, Klaus Netzle, Manuel Landy

Sample: “Telex” by Claude Larson (1980)

“Non-Stop”

Producer(s): Tay Keith, No I.D., Noel Cadastre

Songwriters: Drake, Brytavious Chambers, Nick Kobe and Dion Wilson

“Elevate”

Producer(s): PARTYNEXTDOOR, Nonstop Da Hitman

Songwriters: Gary Fountaine, PARTYNEXTDOOR

“Emotionless”

Producers: No I.D., Noah “40” Shebib, The 25th Hour

Songwriters: Drake, Mariah Carey, Robert Clivillés, David Cole, Dion Wilson, Noah “40” Shebib and Andrew Gowie

Sample: Emotions (12″ Club Mix) by Mariah Carey (1991)

“God’s Plan”

Producer(s): Boi-1Da, Cardo and Yung Exclusive

Songwriters: Drake, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels, Brock Korsan, Noah “40” Shebib

“I’m Upset”

Producer(s): OOGIE MANE

Songwriters: Drake, Jordan Oritz

The track also has an interpolation of Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable”

“8 Out of 10″

Producer(s): Jahan Sweet, Boi 1da, OB

Songwriters: Drake, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Matthew O’Brien, A. Tilman, L. Are, A. Ross

Sample: All the Way Around by Marvin Gaye (1976), You’re Getting a Little Too Smart by Detroit Emeralds (1973)

Plies also chimes in towards the end of the track with his popular IG sayings.

“Mob Ties” featuring Asheley Turner

Producer(s): Allen Ritter, Boi 1da

Songwriters: Drake, Samuel Barnes, Anthony Cruz, Nas, Inga Marchand, Cory McKay Jean-Claude Olivier

“Can’t Take A Joke”

Producer(s): Noel Cadastre, Mod Maxx

Songwriters: Drake, Max Eberhardt

“Sandra’s Rose”

Producer(s): DJ Premier

Songwriters: Drake, DJ Premier, Maneesh Biday

“Talk Up” feat. Jay-Z

Producer(s): DJ Paul

Songwriters: Drake, P. Beauegard, A. Young, O. Jackson, M. Jones, G. Webster, Jay-Z, R. Middlebrooks, L Bonner, A Noland, W Morisson

Sample: “Dopeman” by N.W.A (1987)

“Is There More”

Producer(s): Wallis Lane

Songwriters: Drake, Joseph Lane, Jr. Nai Palm Stephen Garrett and Timbaland

Sample: Aaliyah’s “More Than A Woman” (2001)

Vol. 2

“Peak” featuring Adrian “X” Eccelston, Rhea Kpaka, Stefflon Don and Vinessa Douglas

Producer(s): Noah “40” Shebib

Songwriters: Aubrey Graham, Noah “40” Shebib

“Summer Games”

Producer(s): Noah “40” Shebib, No I.D.

Songwriters: Drake, Harley Arsenault, Paul Jefferies, Dion Wilson, Nineteen85, Maneesh Bidaye

“Jaded” featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Producer(s): Noel Cadastre

Songwriters: Drake, Noel Cadastre

“Nice For What”

Producer(s): Murda Beatz, Noah “40” Shebib, Blaqnmild, Corey Litwin

Songwriters: Shane Lindstrom, Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman, Dennis Coles, Robert Diggs Gary Grice, Marvin Hamlisch, Lamont Hawkins, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jason Hunter, Russell Jones, Clifford Smith Corey Woods, Orville Hall, Phillip Price

Sample: Ex-Factor by Lauryn Hill (1998), Drag Rap by The Showboys (1986), Get Your Roll On by Big Tymers (2000)

“Finesse” featuring James Fauntleroy

Producer(s): Noel Cadastre

Songwriters: Drake, James Fauntleroy, Noel Cadastre and Matthew Samuels

“Ratchet Birthday Party”

Producer(s): Boi-1Da, D10, Jahaan Sweet

Songwriters: Drake, Dalton Tennant, Sweet Leonard, Caston Anita Poree, PARTYNEXTDOOR

“That’s How You Feel”

Producer(s): Noel Cadastre

Songwriters: Drake, Noel Cadastre, Nicki Minaj

Sample: “Boss A** B***h” (Live at Powerhouse) by Nicki Minaj (2014)

“Blue Tint”

Producer(s): Supah Mario, Illmind

Songwriters:: Drake, Nayvadius Wilburn, DeMario Priester, Ramon Ibanga, Jr.

“In My Feelings” featuring City Girls

Producer(s): TrapMoney, Benny Blaqnmild, Noah “40” Shebib

Songwriters: Benny Workman, Nick Kobe, Darius Harrison, Static Major, James Scheffer, Rex Zamor, Lil Wayne, Renetta Lowe-Bridgewater, Hall Price

Sample: Smoking Gun by Magnolia Shorty (2010), Lollipop by Lil Wayne feat. Static Major (2008), Zazie Beetz monologue from “Champagne Papi” episode of Atlanta (2018)

“Don’t Matter To Me” featuring Micheal Jackson

Producer(s): Noah “40” Shebib, Nineteen85

Producer(s): Drake, Michael Jackson, Paul Anka Shebib, Jefferies, Nana Rogues, Negin Djafari

Sample: Unknown Unreleased Recording

“After Dark” featuring Static Major and Ty Dolla $ign

Producer(s): Static Major, Noah “40” Shebib

Songwriters: Drake, Static Major, Wah Wah Watson, Maxwell, Ty Dolla $ign

Sample: “The Suite Theme” by Maxwell (1996)

“Final Fantasy”

Producer(s): Boi-1da, Noah “40” Shebib, Sweet

Songwriters: Adrian Eccleston, Robin Weisse, Darrel Freeman, Sweet, Michel Legrand, A. Bergman, M. Bergman

Sample: The Windmills of Your Mind by Dorothy Ashby (1969)

“March 14″

Producer(s): T-Minus, Valle

Songwriters: Drake, Graham Tyler Williams, Josh Valle, Michael Archer, Raphael Saadiq, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman

Sample: Khalil (Interlude) by Boyz II Men (1994)