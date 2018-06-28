Fans are hours away from listening to Drake’s fifth studio album, Scorpion. The project, which debuts on Friday (June 29), has been teased for quite some time, stemming back to May when Drizzy stirred the masses with hints at new music.

After billboards promoting the album began to surface earlier this year, one advertisement made mention of an “A Side” and “B Side” feature on the highly-anticipated soundscape. Thursday (June 28), those reports were confirmed when the “Started From The Bottom” artist published the album’s roster on Instagram.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

“Nice For What” is listed on the B Side, leading spectators to believe the melodies featured on the right side of the tracklist are R&B-based, while those on the left are rooted in hip-hop. Since news of Scorpion’s release surfaced, Drake has been involved in a lyrical spat with Pusha-T, who recently dropped his album, DAYTONA. It’s still unclear if Drake has a response to Pusha’s “The Story Of Adidon.”

READ MORE: Ice Cube Insists Drake’s Career On Top Is Over