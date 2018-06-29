Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Album Receives Mixed Twitter Reactions

With a few hours in the bag since Drake released Scorpion, Twitter users have shared their thoughts on the album that boasts 25 tracks and legendary features. On Friday (June 29), the “From Time” artist sought to break yet another record in terms of streams, but not before he attempted to shatter the Internet with reactions from listeners.

The hype was in full effect, even leading Toronto’s councilor Norm Kelly to tweet out a fiery photo of the city’s skyline to allude to the heat within the soundscape. But Kelly wasn’t the only social media user to share their part in promoting Drizzy’s album. Others took to the global platform to launch 280 characters worth of opinions.

One tweet summed up both sides of the double-disc project: “Drake did everything we ever asked for. Equal R&B and rap HITS. Sh*t we can cry to. Sh*t we can vibe to. Sh*t we can t up to. Addressed our unanswered questions. Left the accent alone. And gave us 8 out of 10. I don’t wanna hear sh*t from none of y’all.” HOT 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg shared that Drake “delivered” with “his back against the wall for the first time in his career.” Others said the album could’ve been condensed to 12 or 13 instead of 25 tracks.

Read a few more takes below.

