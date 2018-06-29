With a few hours in the bag since Drake released Scorpion, Twitter users have shared their thoughts on the album that boasts 25 tracks and legendary features. On Friday (June 29), the “From Time” artist sought to break yet another record in terms of streams, but not before he attempted to shatter the Internet with reactions from listeners.

The hype was in full effect, even leading Toronto’s councilor Norm Kelly to tweet out a fiery photo of the city’s skyline to allude to the heat within the soundscape. But Kelly wasn’t the only social media user to share their part in promoting Drizzy’s album. Others took to the global platform to launch 280 characters worth of opinions.

One tweet summed up both sides of the double-disc project: “Drake did everything we ever asked for. Equal R&B and rap HITS. Sh*t we can cry to. Sh*t we can vibe to. Sh*t we can t up to. Addressed our unanswered questions. Left the accent alone. And gave us 8 out of 10. I don’t wanna hear sh*t from none of y’all.” HOT 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg shared that Drake “delivered” with “his back against the wall for the first time in his career.” Others said the album could’ve been condensed to 12 or 13 instead of 25 tracks.

Read a few more takes below.

Drake did everything we ever asked for. Equal R&B and rap HITS. Shit we can cry to. Shit we can vibe to. Shit we can t up to. Addressed our unanswered questions. Left the accent alone. And gave us 8 out of 10. I don’t wanna hear shit from none of y’all. — Ave♨️ (@_avebaby88) June 29, 2018

Whyyyyy Mike sound like Abel when he covered Dirty Diana this is ouroboros — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) June 29, 2018

“YOU SAY I LED YOU ON BUT YOU FOLLOWED ME.” WHEW AUBREY CHILE pic.twitter.com/pjMkGa53un — AALIYAH (@NOTORIOUSAALI) June 29, 2018

And that’s Abel’s core vocals mixed wit MJ. That ain’t solely MJ. And u can’t convince me otherwise. — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) June 29, 2018

Congrats to Drizzy. 1ofakind madness boy. U always show up,SCORPION — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) June 29, 2018

how ya niggaz already posting lyrics from track 12? thats how I know ya don’t listen to albums and just skim through for clicks — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) June 29, 2018

.@tydollasign with the 2018 sweep — Sulaiman (@Sulaiman_) June 29, 2018

Me trying to learn all the lyrics to #SCORPION before Drake’s tour pic.twitter.com/UHHh0goMJg — Hayla (@l0vehayla) June 29, 2018

Damn Drizzy fell off bad… More Life > Views > #SCORPION — Doddo (@ErSecchetto) June 29, 2018

Us Canadians should be mad honoured to have Drake repping the red & white so well! — Kwaku Boateng (@KwakuBoat3ng) June 29, 2018

#Scorpion this be how I feel while listening to emotionless by Drake pic.twitter.com/fVVMpzcpXH — forborne soul (@forborne_soul) June 29, 2018

Sounds like he’s one of us to me! https://t.co/pkp5MORTBm — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) June 29, 2018

Ty Dolla $ign features are ALWAYS solid — Shantia B (@shantia_b) June 29, 2018

me enjoying jay z referencing selling drugs 27 years ago pic.twitter.com/iMz4RIWiYp — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 29, 2018

me switching from the lit bops to the r&b bops on #Scorpion #Drake pic.twitter.com/VCOLH6L9qI — D ♡ (@dduaakhalid) June 29, 2018

13 years later after sharing the same class room with these hoes vinessa @rhealoso & I done made drakes album lol and all we did was chat about man as we girls usually do thanks @champagnepapi #scorpion #drake pic.twitter.com/gV1zj34YyO — DON “Senseless” (@stefflondon) June 29, 2018

say whatever you want but with his back against the wall for the first time in his career — Drake delivered #Scorpion — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) June 29, 2018

Scorpion is not “it”, if we keeping it a stack. — Toni Childs (@KardaSHAEin) June 29, 2018

This is me going from section A to section B in drakes new album#Scorpion pic.twitter.com/R9vkaUFhuN — riri (@PatheticBTSfan) June 29, 2018

Finding out drake really has a son, hurts because I was suppose to be his wife #Scorpion #Emotionless pic.twitter.com/Q4QHkIfUHA — Princess Jazmine (@Jazzaroune) June 29, 2018

Idk if I should get lit to this album or concentrate on lyrics for future IG posts… #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/n7fiFV9wf0 — S1❄️ (@SOHIL_07) June 29, 2018