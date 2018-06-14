Drake Reveals Artwork & Release Date For ‘Scorpion’

After releasing the video for “I’m Upset” this week, Drake unveiled the artwork and release date for his upcoming album, Scorpion.

The 6 God took to his Instagram account to share the much-anticipated news. “JUNE 29 2018 ,” the Young Money/OVO artist wrote in the caption, along with the black and white photo that features himself and his signature.

Drake’s fifth studio album arrives just before the start of his ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos’ tour with Migos. The tour commences July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah and ends Nov. 7 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Scorpion also comes at the end of a hip-hop battle with Pusha T, who released the scorching diss track “The Story of Adidon,” forcing Drake to release a press statement, responding him posing for a picture in blackface–which Pusha unearthed– as opposed to a response record.

In related Drake news, the Tornoto MC received writing credits on Kanye West’s ye album for his work on “Yikes.”