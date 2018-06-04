Drake May Have Written The Hook To Kanye West’s ‘Yikes’

There has been ongoing drama between Pusha T and Drake ever since the G.O.O.D Music signee sent another shot at the OVO boy on his latest album, DAYTONA. After a rebuttal from both sides, Kanye West declared via Twitter that the beef between both his collaborators is dead.

Drake, who also sent a few pointed words in the Chicago rapper’s direction in “Duppy Freestyle,” reportedly wrote the hook for “Yikes,” on the songs on West’s album ye. According to Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, the Toronto musician is uncredited for his contribution to the track.

“It is now a confirmed thing that Drake wrote the hook for ‘Yikes,” he explains around the seven-minute mark. “It may be the best melody on the album when you go listen to it. You’ll hear it now and go, ‘Oh, that does sound really good.'”

According to reports, Drake was not the only musician who was left off the album credits, however, it’s a bit eyebrow-raising that the “Nice For What” artist was excluded given the circumstances.

“They didn’t credit [Drake],” continued Rosenberg. “They said they, like, ‘forgot.’ They left him off! He doesn’t have a writing credit. Interesting timing, right?”

What do you think about the possible omission? Sound off in the comments.