After a few weeks of questions, it appears that Drake did in fact write on Kanye West’s song “Yikes” off of his new album, ye.

According to reports, Drake, Mike Dean and Malik Yusek are just three of the 11 names credited as “lyricists” on Yeezy’s eighth-studio album. Comments from Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg about how Drizzy helped write the hook for the song made waves on the ‘Net, although the rumors were, at the time, unsubstantiated.

“It may be the best melody on the album when you go listen to it,” said Rosenberg. “You’ll hear it now and go, ‘Oh, that does sound really good…'”

They didn’t credit [Drake],” continued Rosenberg. “They said they, like, ‘forgot.’ They left him off! He doesn’t have a writing credit. Interesting timing, right?”

Interesting timing indeed, as Drake and Kanye’s artist Pusha T were embroiled in an Internet-breaking diss track battle not too long ago. In the “Nice For What” artist’s song “Duppy Freestyle,” a few words were pointed towards West specifically. The “Ghost Town” musician declared the beef was over on social media, and Pusha T also cancelled the war of words a few days later.

“These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it’s all over,” Pusha explained. “It’s all over with.”