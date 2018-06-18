Drake has been unbelievably quiet lately. Ever since Pusha T dropped “The Story of Adidon,” 6 God has limited his social media use to PR statements, tour dates, and album promo. Does this mean he has something big coming? Sandi Graham hopes not.

When TMZ asked Drake’s mother if she believed her son and all affiliated parties should “drop these rap beefs,” she expressed her dissent with the whole ordeal. “I sure do,” she bluntly stated. “They’re too grown-up for that.”

In addition to his beef with Pusha T, fans are speculating that JAY-Z also fired shots at Drake on “BOSS,” which is featured on his surprise album with Beyonce, Everything Is Love. Still, Drizzy has not responded.

Though we might be disappointed in the lack of energy Drake has put into the remainder of the situation, Sandi is proud of her son for turning the other cheek. “I believe he always makes the best decisions in the end.”

Only days away from Scorpion (June 29), will fans finally get the answers they’ve been looking for? Or will Drake direct our attention somewhere else – because who wasn’t happy to witness that Degrassi reunion?