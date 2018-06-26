A Georgia school teacher’s dying wish has warmed the hearts of many across the nation.

According to reports, Tammy Waddell, who taught at Sawnee Elementary in Forsyth County told her cousin to ensure attendees bring backpacks full of school supplies for students in need, instead of flowers to her funeral.

“My cousin’s final request at her funeral was backpacks full of supplies for needy students instead of flowers. A teacher to the end,” he tweeted.

In a photo that was tweeted from inside the church where the services were held, colorful backpacks lined the aisle.

My cousin’s final request at her funeral was Backpacks full of supplies for needy students instead of flowers. A teacher to the end. @TeachersNet @edutopia @EdWeekTeacher pic.twitter.com/eGig25tYwH — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

According to a local obituary, Waddell who served as a fifth-grade teacher died from cancer June 9. She was described as a “quiet, unsung hero.”

Waddell’s cousin, Dr. Brad Johnson also posted a picture of the “honorary pallbearers” who were the many teachers who worked with Waddell and attended the services. “She had about 100 teachers as honorary pallbearers who carried the backpacks out and back to their schools. It was heartwarming,” Johnson tweeted.

Honorary pallbearers… Teachers who had taught with her through the years… pic.twitter.com/CyB2pBbBNy — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 19, 2018

The good deed didn’t stop in Georgia. According to The Telegraph condolences have poured in and people from around the world have donated backpacks full of school supplies.

Waddell’s dying wish is just a testament to the teacher she was. In 2003 Forsyth County Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“Those around her recognized Tammy by her generosity, selflessness and unconditional love,” her obituary read. “Though her achievements and accolades are numerous, none are greater than the many lives that she changed over the course of her three decades in education.