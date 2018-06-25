As we reach the middle of 2018, it’s safe to say R&B is in rare form. With artists like H.E.R., SZA and Daniel Ceaser shattering the sonic ceiling with tantalizing vocals and storytelling, the genre has turned a creative corner.

The 2018 BET Awards reflected this Sunday (June 24) with performances from H.E.R, Ceasar, SiR, Janelle Monae, Miguel and Ella Mai. The illuminating H.E.R. showcased her many talents during her medley of “Focus” and Ceasar duet, “Best Part.” The duo also paid tribute to Ms. Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo by singing a few chords from the 1998 classic, “Nothing Even Matters.”

Miguel and Janelle Monae owned the stage with their respective performances of “Come Through & Chill/Skywalker” and “Django Jane/I Like That.” Over on the Nissan Stage, rising artists Ella Mai and SiR kept the crowd in a two-stepping groove.

There was also a star-studded tribute to R&B legend Anita Baker featuring host Jamie Foxx, Marsha Ambrosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams. With so many artists of today channeling the likes of Baker, Mary J. Blige, Brandy and other living legends, you have to wonder: who makes up the Top 5 of R&B?

While on the carpet for the 2018 BET Awards, VIBE chatted with some of today’s biggest names in hip-hop and R&B to find out.

Check out their hot takes in the video up top.

