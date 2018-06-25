Ella Mai reintroduces us to the concept of love with each of her lyrics and tonight was no different. Having only a band to back her vocals, the English singer performed the song of the summer at the 2018 BET Awards (June 24) – her biggest gig yet. At only 23 years old, Mai carefully harnessed raw emotion and innocence in tonight’s love-charged rendition of “Boo’d Up.” The outcome? A melodic, effortless and pure performance.

Currently, Mai is working on her debut album. Though it has yet to find a release date, we can expect nothing less than realness from the rising star. Similar to her last three projects, Mai will allow emotions to guide her focus, whether it be her own or friends. “Even if I haven’t experienced it, there’s someone around me that has” shared the singer-songwriter in her Next Up Profile. “I’m a 23-year-old girl. Most of our friends have been through something.”

Watch her performance below.