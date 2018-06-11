In the wake of various school and public shootings, many people are understandably on pins and needles when it comes to the use of guns or anything that resembles the sound of shots fired. Eminem recently received backlash after allegedly using gunfire effects during his headlining set at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday (June 8). Despite reports however, the rapper has come forward to deny the use of any gunshot audio.

Eminem has previously used gunshot noises during his live performances, but a spokesperson for the Detroit artist said that was not the case this time. “Contrary to inaccurate reports, Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show,” ther spokesperson said in a statement to People. “The effect used by Eminem in his set at Bonnaroo was a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom. He has used this effect — as have hundreds other artists — in his live show for over 10 years, including previous US festival dates in 2018 without complaint.”

Fans claimed to hear the alleged gun noises during his performance of the 2000 single, “Kill You,” from his The Marshall Mathers LP. In fan video taken during the concert, you can see a number of fans becoming alarmed and beginning to scream in panic and fear.

Although the incident was clearly a false alarm, many turned to social media to express their outrage with Eminem’s poor call. It may not have been actual gunshot audio, but some scolded the rapper for using special effects that could easily be misinterpreted.

The sense of hysteria comes from a number of massacres that have occurred around the country, hitting both schools and public areas. Less than a year ago, a gunman opened fire on concert goers at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Oct. 2017, leaving 58 people dead and more the 800 injured.

Eminem previously headlined Governors Ball in New York City at the beginning of June 2018. He is expected to appear at several more concerts later this summer.