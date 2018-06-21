Erykah Badu On XXXTentacion: You Touched My Heart

XXXTentacion’s murder has caused a line to be drawn in the digital sand. Some online showed empathy for the Florida native who was killed, while others felt no remorse for the 20-year-old accused of a litany of domestic violence charges. As XXXTentacion’s record sales skyrocket posthumously, many felt the revere the late rapper has been receiving is a slap in the face to all domestic violence victims, including his ex-girlfriend who came forward with allegations.

Erykah Badu isn’t concerned with what the Internet has to say about the “SAD!” rapper. The singer-scribe took to Twitter Wednesday (June 20) to speak on her relationship with XXX, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, and said his music “touched her heart.”

“Lil X, I was not afraid to fight for you publicly while you were here, for your life, for your art.” Badu said. “You touched my heart. You will grow on. Cleo, I love you.”

My lil Patna XXX. I saw the❤️in u . I saw your desire to correct your wrongs.Many people C your light. Even thru the pain U may have Inflicted as a result of your own pain, your music was on the high Freaq.

I will NOT be bullied out of loving you. Cleopatra your son lives on.

On Monday June 18, XXXTentacion suffered a single shot wound while in Broward County, Florida. About an hour later, he was pronounced dead. While an official autopsy report has not specified where XXXTenacion was shot, an eyewitness spoke with TMZ and said the bullet pierced his neck, causing his body to immediately go limp.

Officials at this time have not made any arrests.