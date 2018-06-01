Here’s Every Sample & Featured Artist On Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album

Kanye West has always been a master at the art of sampling. His 7-track album Ye is no different as the artist weaves through familiar territory with gospel and soul samples while jumping into the alternative and indie space.

Released initially through the media app WAV, West’s new album sparked tons of conversation online, including retractions regarding his “cancellation.” The album touches on a number of topics such as his up and down battle with biopolar disorder (which he calls a superpower), his marriage, growth and the somewhat tarnished metal suit of armor that appears to be his ego.

But what shines brightly are the samples. While snitch sampling is hard to ignore these days, these samples weren’t. Not only is a sample like Slick Rick’s “Hey Young World” on “No Mistakes” a teaching lesson to young hip-hop heads, Reverend W.A. Donaldson’s sample on “Wouldn’t Leave” is one sermon away from jumping into the gospel.

The samples go hand in hand with the uncredited vocals from a heap of artists like Dej Loaf, the very wonderful Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Wilson and possibly, Willow Smith.

Take a look at some of the other samples and featured artists on Ye below.

__

1. “I Thought About Killing You”

Features an interpolation of “Homie Don’t Play That” from In Living Color.

2. “Yikes”

Features a sample from “Kothbiro” by artist and actor Ayub Ogado. The Kenyan-born creative uses the nyatiti as his main instrument. The melody is originally credited to Black Savage, who released the song in 1976.

Additional vocals: Ayub Ogada

3. “All Mine”

Additional vocals: Valee & Ty Dolla $ign

4. “Wouldn’t Leave”

Reverend W.A. Donaldson has been used quite a bit in Kanye’s world. Rev. Donaldson’s “Baptized Scene” recording is used on this track and The Throne’s “N****s In Paris.”

There’s also a slight hint of inspiration from Proteus, but it isn’t confirmed if the video game (or art piece) was used.

Additional vocals: PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign.

5.”No Mistakes”

The Edwin Hawkins Singers’ 1971 recording of “Children Get Together” is used on the track. Ironically, No I.D. sampled the track on JAY-Z’s “All “Around the World” from The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse.

It also includes a sample of Slick Rick’s 1988 classic, “Hey Young World.”

Additional vocals: Kid Cudi and Charlie Wilson

6. “Ghost Town”

Additional vocals: John Legend, 070 Shake & Kid Cudi

7. “Violent Crimes”

The track drops an ode to Nicki Minaj and her classic verse from “Monster” by West. The track from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy also features JAY-Z and Rick Ross. Towards the end of the song, Nicki is revealed as the source of the clever lyric: “I hope she like Nicki, I’ll make her a monster/Not havin’ menages.”

Additional vocals: Dej Loaf, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj

Unconfirmed vocals from the album by way of Spin include Willow Smith, Young Thug, and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. There also appears to be possible samples from Yoko Ono and the video game, Smash Bros.

Stream Ye here.

READ: Nicki Minaj Influenced A Lyric On Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album