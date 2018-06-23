A public memorial service will be held on June 27 for XXXTentacion, a 20-year-old rapper who was murdered on Monday (June 18). The fan-led event will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. No cellphones will be allowed.

The news arrives a week after his supporters held vigils across the nation. The “Look At Me” artist, born Jahseh Onfroy, recently dropped his second album, ?, a project that recently received a massive bump in streams following his passing.

Two days after his death outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Fla., local law enforcement officials arrested and charged one suspect with first-degree murder, Dedrick D. Williams. He and another unidentified assailant followed Onfroy into the Riva Motorsport shop, then exited once he returned to his vehicle, and approached Onfroy with masks and a gun that was used to shoot him in the neck. They also stole a bag, according to surveillance footage.

Williams will appear before a criminal court judge on Monday (June 25). A search for the second suspect is still ongoing. Onfroy was also reportedly with an “unidentified friend” at the time of the incident, but police have yet to locate the person.