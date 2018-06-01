It’s finally here! Kanye West finally dropped his highly-anticipated studio album, YE, on June 1. The new LP features appearances from Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Charlie Wilson, and more.

On the album, Kanye makes references to Russell Simmons’ sexual assault allegations, the #MeToo Movement, Stormy Daniels, and his comments on slavery.

The rollout surrounding the album was unusual to say the least, but appropriate for Kanye. The rapper previously announced the new project in a single tweet in Apr. 2018, along with the release dates for several other albums he was contributing to within G.O.O.D. Music. There were no pre-released singles or music videos.

THE ALBUM IS HERE #YE — neom (@alexneom) June 1, 2018

The Chicago native did invite a select group of journalists, friends, and family to a private listening of the album in Wyoming, where Chris Rock introduced the new project. He also streamed the session on the WAV app for viewers at home. “Welcome to the world premiere of the latest opus of Kanye, entitled, Ye,” Rock said, shouting out Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, and Big Sean.

Ahead of the album’s release, G.O.O.D Music’s Malik Yusef regarded the project as “our best s**t 2 date,” and it seems that many would agree. Fans have been buzzing on social media for the last few hours about the project. “No man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West,” he added.

Critics were trying to cancel Kanye a few weeks ago after his controversial statements about slavery and Donald Trump. Check out the fan reactions below.

