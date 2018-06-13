Since it’s release, Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” has been comfortably climbing the charts as one of our favorite R&B hits. It’s also inspired plenty of remixes, the latest being Fetty Wap taking a swing at the R&B jam.

Released Tuesday (June 12), Fetty tries to throw his nayhoos on the track, which don’t flow as smoothly as Mai’s. After posting this remix just minutes after dropping the ‘Zoo Mix’ of Gunna’s “Toast Up” paired with his official drop of Bruce Wayne last week (June 7), it’s clear Fetty has no plans of cooling down.

Unlike Plies, who spat a verse in the track last month (May 17), ZooWap remixed the entire song, adding his own flare from start to finish.

The best part might be the songstress’ reaction to it all. The up and coming singer retweeted Rap-Up’s announcement of the remix with the words “Crazy how God works! full circle.”

From being a fan of a specific artist to having that artist be a fan of you, we can only imagine where Mai’s will go from here. Flourish, girl.

Whether you prefer the original, ‘Plies Edition’, Dave East x Vado Remix, or K Camp Remix, be sure to catch Ella Mai perform “Boo’d Up” at the BET Awards later this month (June 24).

Listen to Fetty’s take on the track below.

