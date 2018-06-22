Yesterday (June 21), rapper Freddie Gibbs announced his forthcoming album, Freddie. And as expected, the Gary, IN. MC came through on his promise.

The Piñata rapper made the announcement via a hilarious trailer on Twitter. In the clip, Gibbs spoofs an ’80s R&B commercial, where he teases new songs such as “Whippin’ Dope with Tyrone,”‘Smoking’ That TKO” and “Bitch You Better Clean Them Sheets.”

Freddie follows 2017’s You Only Live Twice, where fills the album reflecting on parenting, potential and of course the streets.

Stream Freddie Below.