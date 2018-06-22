Freeway hasn’t lost his swag nor his bars. After two decades in the game, Philly Phreezer still has head-scratching sixteens in the vault. Today (June 22), the Roc Nation artist delivers his sixth solo album, Think Free.

Following his 2016s’s, Free Will, the Muslim MC comes through with 13 new songs, with cameos from Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Jadakiss, BJ The Chicago Kid, Fat Joe, Faith Evans and more.

Think Free was spearheaded by “All Falls Down,” “All the Way Live” and “Blood Pressure” featuring Lil Wayne.

In related Freeway news, the rapper continues to search for a new kidney. Diagnosed with kidney failure three years ago, Free has been on the waiting list for a new organ. A couple days ago, he thanked fans for their prayers and support and revealed he was getting more and more calls about potential donors.

Stream Think Free below.