French Montana Granted U.S. Citizenship

French Montana’s roots have officially been planted in U.S. soil. According to TMZ, the “Pop That” rapper signed on the dotted line to become a U.S. citizen.

The occasion took place in New Jersey on Wednesday (June 13), occurring over a year since he first applied. The entertainment website notes Montana has lived in the United States of America since he immigrated from Morocco at the age of 13. He grew up in New York City’s borough of The Bronx.

Before he recited the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance, Montana was already granted citizenship – that concerning the international community. In January, the 33-year-old artist became a Global Citizen ambassador after promoting charitable works in Uganda. The African country is where Montana shot his “Unforgettable” music video. He also established a hospital that serves 300,000 Ugandans, Okayplayer reports.

“It feels beautiful to be a child of God, citizen of the world and agent of change,” Montana previously said to TMZ. “…The whole idea of this is to spark the mind of the world leaders. To help them do something on a bigger scale than what we doing.”