For the first time in 166 weeks, Future does not have a song on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, the HNDRXX musician exited the chart Jun. 2, wrapping the fifth-longest appearance for a musician in the history of the chart.

Future’s first track to hit the Hot 100 charts was “F**k Up Some Commas,” which entered on April 18, 2015, and his most recent appearance was “King’s Dead,” with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and James Blake, which was featured on the Black Panther soundtrack and peaked at number 21. His first top 10 hit was “Mask Off,” which peaked at number 5 in 2017. In total, the ATLien has had a total of 68 appearances on the chart.

“The MC’s constant hitmaking lined up with his steady output: He has released six studio albums since 2015, with five debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: DS2 (2015); What a Time to Be Alive, a joint album with Drake (2015); Evol (2016); a self-titled set (2017); and HNDRXX (2017),” writes the site. “His 2017 works also scored the Atlanta native a slice of chart history when he became the first act to debut two albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in consecutive weeks.”

Drake has the longest run for an artist in Hot 100 history, with a total of 431 consecutive weeks on the chart. Rounding out the top five are Drizzy’s Young Money cohort Lil Wayne (326 weeks), his former rumored flame Rihanna (216 weeks), and collaborators Nicki Minaj (207 weeks) and Fewtch.